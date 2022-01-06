Tours to USS Arizona Memorial set to resume nearly 1 month after dock issue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tours to the USS Arizona Memorial are set to resume Thursday morning nearly a month after another dock issue put them on hold.

Navy crews used a crane to reinstall a dock ramp that was fixed off site.

That dock has been causing problems for years, leading to a 15-month shutdown in 2018.

A new dock will be installed later this year.

The National Park Service says it will monitor the repairs made to the dock so that visits can remain as uninterrupted as possible.

The agency also says additional repairs may be needed and may still occur on short notice.

Things like wakes and tidal movements contributed to the most recent failure.

The construction of that new shoreside dock has begun off site.

If you’d like to visit the USS Arizona, reservations aren’t necessarily required, but they are highly recommended.

