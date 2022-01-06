At this unique seed lab, the Army is saving Oahu’s endangered plants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When it comes to endangered species, unfortunately Hawaii is number one.

“Hawaii is the endangered species capital of the nation,” said Kapua Kawelo, program manager with the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii Natural Resource Program.

In Army training areas alone, there are more than 120 at-risk species and 100 of those are plants.

“We are basically the Army’s insurance policy. We do a lot of beneficial actions to protect the plants and animals here. And the seed lab is one of those insurance measures that we employ,” Kawelo said.

The seed lab at Schofield Barracks houses more than 21 million seeds from rare to common plants, and the number is constantly growing.

“Seeds come in either from our collection through the lab or from field teams that are out there managing these things in place,” botanist Tim Chambers said.

Specimens are gathered in the Waianae Range. Seeds are extracted, counted, and dried for storage, then grown into mature plants in the lab’s greenhouses.

“Most of those plants are destined for the field,” Chambers said. “We are working on Army lands, but we’re also working off-site on state lands and in some cases private lands to stabilize populations.”

The seed bank has saved plants from becoming extinct like the cyanea superba or haha. At one time, there were only five known to be remaining on Oahu.

“We had backed those up in our seed lab and in our greenhouses and grown plants. Now we’ve been able to repopulate our management areas with thousands of individuals of that species,” Kawelo said.

The Natural Resource Program partners with the University of Hawaii, and relies on help from volunteers. The Army’s seed lab in Hawaii is the only one that exists within the Department of Defense.

“It’s one of our strongest resources to manage these plants,” Chambers said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.