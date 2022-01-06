Surf rising to warning levels for north, west shores of Kauai County, Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The warning replaces a high surf advisory that had been in effect for those shores.

Surf is expected at 22 to 28 feet for north shores of Kauai and 20 to 25 feet for north shores of Oahu.

Waves of 16 to 22 feet are expected for west shores of Kauai, and 15 to 20 feet for west shores of Oahu.

A high surf advisory continues until 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Molokai, north-facing shores of Windward Oahu, and the north shores of Maui and Hawaii Island.

Surf will build to 15 to 20 feet for north and west shores of Molokai. Waves of 12 to 16 feet are possible for north-facing shores of Windward Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island.

Ocean water will occasionally sweep over normally dry beach areas, with very strong breaking waves, and dangerous and strong longshore and rip currents. Entering the water in the high surf warning area could lead to serious injury or death.

The north and northwest swells will also cause breaking waves in channels of north-facing harbors, making them difficult to navigate.

