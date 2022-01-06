Statewide COVID surge is taxing limited resources on Molokai and Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s smaller islands are grappling to find new resources to handle their growing COVID case counts.

In the past 14 days, Molokai has seen 167 confirmed COVID cases while Lanai had 60 infections, according to the state Department of Health.

Workers at Rainbow Pharmacy Lanai say they’ve tested a good chunk of the island’s approximately 2,700 residents.

“Last week since the Omicron surge, we’ve been testing on more and more patients every day,” said Kert Shuster, a pharmacist at Rainbow Pharmacy.

“Yesterday was 300. The day before was 257, I think and the day before that was 250. It’s slowly creeping up.”

The surge is keeping all of the healthcare workers on the island busy.

Dr. John Janikowski, with Straub Lanai Medical Clinic, said so far symptoms have been mostly mild.

He said those experiencing more severe illness have been unvaccinated and the workload is manageable for now.

“We have probably seen more cases in the last few weeks than we’ve seen in the whole past year,” Janikowski said.

The worry is when the island’s limited resources won’t be able to keep pace with the illness.

“It is possible that should someone become severely ill, they would have to be transported elsewhere,” said Brooks Baehr, DOH spokesperson. “And imagine the challenges of transporting someone who is COVID-positive. You don’t just give them a ticket and put them on an airplane.”

Molokai resident Heli Silva-Ducaroy says she’s doing what she can to try to keep loved ones safe.

“It’s hitting our island really bad,” Silva-Ducaroy said. “I’ve had a couple of family members that contacted COVID-19, and it really hits home.”

Silva-Ducaroy has been keeping away from gatherings and even skipping church to keep her 85-year-old mother safe.

State Sen. Lynn DeCoite says she’s worried about schools having to transition online.

“Please consider going and try to make sure that you get tested,” said DeCoite.

“So you know what’s happening, who to stay away from. I’m worried about the schools as they start opening. Those that are doing virtual, we have challenges with broadband.”

DeCoite said that a few people during this surge have had to go to larger hospitals.

She wants everyone in those communities to get tested.

“I believe we have that capacity,” said DeCoite.

With high vaccination rates on both islands, health officials hope the communities will be resilient against the virus.

According to the DOH, 87% of Lanai residents and 71% of Molokai residents are fully vaccinated.

