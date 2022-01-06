Tributes
‘It’s a mess’: Some Kula residents still boiling water 1 month after powerful storm

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:01 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wednesday marked one month since a powerful Kona Low hit the Valley Isle, and residents in Kula are still dealing with the aftermath.

A boil water advisory is still in effect for several parts of Kula after multiple water lines were damaged in the storm on Dec. 5. The Kona Low had dumped more than 20 inches of rain across the state.

Following the storm, traces of E. Coli were subsequently detected in the water system.

With roughly a month without drinkable water, Kula resident Naomi Sousa now has to boil three big pots of water five times a day.

“It’s an everyday process,” she said.

County officials said despite waterline maintenance and flushing since mid-December, lab test results continue to detect the dangerous bacteria for Naalae Road, Polipoli Road, Lepelepe Place, Malamahale Place, Malia Uli Place, Waipoli Road, Kawehi Place and Oluolu Place.

“The water director said that come Jan. 10, they’re changing from chloramines, and they’re going to put chlorine into the water system to help clear out the E. Coli bacteria,” said area Councilwoman Yuki Lei Sugimura.

“My concern is that this doesn’t happen again.”

Sugimura had also been boiling her water, but the advisory was recently lifted for her neighborhood. She said many of her constituents are frustrated that the flushing is taking so long.

“It’s a mess. That’s the way I feel about everything. It’s hard for people. We want normalcy. But that’s going to take some time. How long? I can’t say,” Sousa said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

