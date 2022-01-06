Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

QVC to close distribution center after fire, lays off 1,953

A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network, causing extensive damage to the facility.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A filing with state officials says the company that runs QVC is shutting down a North Carolina distribution center heavily damaged by a fire, putting nearly 2,000 people out of work.

News outlets report that on Dec. 29, Qurate Retail Group filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining and Notification notice with the North Carolina Department of Commerce announcing its plans.

Records show the company is permanently closing and expected to lay off employees from Feb. 1 through the middle of the year.

QRG says workers will be provided with an opportunity to seek employment at other locations across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Maui.
Here’s where the first 4 Chick-fil-A restaurants will open in Hawaii
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi slashed capacity at large indoor events Wednesday amid an...
Mayor slashes capacity at large indoor events, but says ‘good decisions’ key to curbing spread
Masina Tupea and her family had just arrived in New Orleans and were on their way to dinner...
‘He messed with the wrong family’: Hawaii teen takes down mugger in the Big Easy
Foodland says it will close all its stores Sunday to thank its employees for their hard work.
Foodland to close its stores for a day to say thanks to its employees
The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.
Hawaii reports 2,611 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 126,067

Latest News

FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo on Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly...
Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82
Heather Cimellaro, builds a toy house with her twins, Milo, left, and Charlie, at their home,...
Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots
COVID testing
Another record day: Hawaii sees 4,789 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
No word on cause of Philadelphia house fire that killed 12