Move-in date for military families displaced by tainted water pushed back to mid-February

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:39 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military residents displaced by the Navy’s contaminated water system learned that they won’t be able to return to their homes until mid-February.

Those who live in Aliamanu Military Reservation received the news on Wednesday. The new timeline is more than a month after their previous planned move-in date.

The Army said after flushing millions of gallons though the water system to clean out fuel contamination, test results still do not meet EPA and state Health Department standards for safe water.

Officials said the system will have to be flushed and tested again.

The military did not respond to HNN’s requests for more details.

For the latest on the Navy’s tainted water crisis, click here.

