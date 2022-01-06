Tributes
Looking back: How our Washington News Bureau covered the Jan. 6 attack

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:51 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - One year ago, the Gray Television Washington News Bureau team was reporting on the counting of electoral votes. Then, everything changed.

Supporters of President Donald Trump rallied near the White House. The group marched to the Capitol. Rioters broke through doors and shattered windows breaching the historic building and threatening to stop the electoral vote count.

The building went into lockdown, and reporters Kristin Kasper and Peter Zampa went live.

At first, they reported from the Bureau’s roof, which has a good vantage point of the Capitol. However, due to safety concerns, building management asked them to head inside.

The team continued reporting from the Bureau’s studio and shared new information with viewers across the country. They spoke one-on-one with lawmakers sheltering inside the Capitol.

“This is the first time I’d ever witnessed something like this where it said…'Shelter in place or lock down,’” Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) told the Bureau that night.

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) said, “It’s a very sad day for our country to see anarchy occur and tearing down and breaking our Capitol.”

Finally, hours later, the team got the all-clear as the Capitol building was secured. However, Washington, D.C. was put under a curfew.

After the riot, National Guardsmen came to Washington and constructed a fence around the Capitol that stayed up for weeks after the inauguration.

A year later, the House Committee investigation into what happened here is still ongoing, and court hearings and trials continue for those accused of taking part in the riot.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

