Kauai man charged in Christmas Eve crash that killed 2

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Police said 32-year-old Sandon Igne was driving on Kaumualii Highway when his truck veered into the shoulder and then struck an oncoming car.

Two backseat passengers in the oncoming vehicle — 49-year-old Eugenia Villanueva and 71-year-old Delfin Geronimo — died as a result of the crash. The 19-year-old driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to and later released from Wilcox Memorial Center.

Along with two counts of manslaughter, Igne was also charged with first-degree negligent homicide, second-degree negligent injury, operating a vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, and promoting a harmful drug, among other offenses.

