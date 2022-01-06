Judge rules Kona man accused of choking wife to be held without bail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island judge has ruled that a Kona man accused of trying to kill his wife be held without bail.

Authorities said in December, Glendon Nakata allegedly choked his wife with a dog leash until she passed out.

The 53-year-old faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and terroristic threatening.

The judge said there is a serious risk that Nakata will injure or intimidate and poses a danger to a prospective witness.

Nakata has pled not guilty.

His trial is scheduled to begin in April.

