Judge rules Kona man accused of choking wife to be held without bail
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:04 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island judge has ruled that a Kona man accused of trying to kill his wife be held without bail.
Authorities said in December, Glendon Nakata allegedly choked his wife with a dog leash until she passed out.
The 53-year-old faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and terroristic threatening.
The judge said there is a serious risk that Nakata will injure or intimidate and poses a danger to a prospective witness.
Nakata has pled not guilty.
His trial is scheduled to begin in April.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.