Hawaii woman killed in Las Vegas shooting remembered for her generosity, kindness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 66-year-old Hawaii woman who was fatally shot on New Year’s Eve at a Las Vegas shopping mall is being remembered for her generosity and kindness.

Clarice Yamaguchi, of Waipahu, died after a botched robbery at the Fashion Show Mall. Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting and remain behind bars.

They are also believed to be the suspects in a second fatal shooting on the same day.

In a post on Facebook, family friends remembered Yamaguchi as “the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and co-worker to everyone who knew her.”

“She was always so kind, sweet and generous,” they added.

Las Vegas police said the shooting at the mall’s parking garage happened about 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Witnesses said a man got out of a car, approached Yamaguchi and tried to rob her. She was with her husband and they were just exiting their vehicle when they were approached by the suspect.

The family plans to send letters to the judge in the case asking that the suspects not be given bail.

Those who would like to assist are being asked to send their letters to the judge by email to justiceforclarice@gmail.com by Friday.

