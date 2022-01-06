Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii woman killed in Las Vegas shooting remembered for her generosity, kindness

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:31 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 66-year-old Hawaii woman who was fatally shot on New Year’s Eve at a Las Vegas shopping mall is being remembered for her generosity and kindness.

Clarice Yamaguchi, of Waipahu, died after a botched robbery at the Fashion Show Mall. Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting and remain behind bars.

They are also believed to be the suspects in a second fatal shooting on the same day.

In a post on Facebook, family friends remembered Yamaguchi as “the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and co-worker to everyone who knew her.”

“She was always so kind, sweet and generous,” they added.

Las Vegas police said the shooting at the mall’s parking garage happened about 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Witnesses said a man got out of a car, approached Yamaguchi and tried to rob her. She was with her husband and they were just exiting their vehicle when they were approached by the suspect.

The family plans to send letters to the judge in the case asking that the suspects not be given bail.

Those who would like to assist are being asked to send their letters to the judge by email to justiceforclarice@gmail.com by Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Maui.
Here’s where the first 4 Chick-fil-A restaurants will open in Hawaii
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi slashed capacity at large indoor events Wednesday amid an...
Mayor slashes capacity at large indoor events, but says ‘good decisions’ key to curbing spread
Masina Tupea and her family had just arrived in New Orleans and were on their way to dinner...
‘He messed with the wrong family’: Hawaii teen takes down mugger in the Big Easy
Foodland says it will close all its stores Sunday to thank its employees for their hard work.
Foodland to close its stores for a day to say thanks to its employees
The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.
Hawaii reports 2,611 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 126,067

Latest News

Approximate area of the rescue
2 rescued from watercraft experiencing engine trouble off Maui
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Watch ‘This is Now’: Biden repeatedly condemned Trump's role in the Capitol riot
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (Jan. 6, 2022)
COVID testing
Another record day: Hawaii sees 4,789 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths