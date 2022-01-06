Tributes
Hawaii state parks agency requests more funds from lawmakers

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:08 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (AP) — The agency that operates Hawaii’s state parks is asking lawmakers for more money to boost maintenance and staffing.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has requested $12 million in special funds for its State Parks division next fiscal year, Hawaii Public Radio reported Wednesday.

The division received $3 million in special funds during the current fiscal year.

The department plans to use the additional funds for maintenance, repairs and additional staffing. It currently has a little over 100 employees to manage 52 state parks across five islands.

Alan Carpenter, the assistant administrator for the Division of State Parks, said Nebraska and South Carolina each had fewer tourists than Hawaii, yet their state park agencies had several times more employees.

In 2020, State Parks increased user fees for all nine of its parks that charge for entrance and parking – such as Diamond Head. It hopes to reduce foot traffic at parks without reducing its budget.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

