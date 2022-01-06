Tributes
Another record day: Hawaii sees 4,789 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths

COVID testing
COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:06 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported another record high for new COVID infections on Thursday, with 4,789 cases confirmed statewide.

That number does not include positives from at-home test.s

The latest cases bring the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 130,856.

The state also confirmed four COVID fatalities, raising the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 1,098.

Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 32,768 new COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 3,245 were on Oahu
  • 676 on Maui
  • 508 on Hawaii Island
  • 213 on Kauai
  • 41 on Molokai
  • 17 on Lanai

There were also 89 people diagnosed out of state.

COVID modelers see reasons for optimism and concern as infections continue to rise
Mayor slashes capacity at large indoor events, but says ‘good decisions’ key to curbing spread
Statewide COVID surge is taxing limited resources on Molokai and Lanai

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.6% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.2% have received at least one dose. Roughly 26.6% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

