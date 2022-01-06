Hawaii Island man charged for trying to sell over 5 pounds of meth
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:39 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County prosecutors have charged a man accused of trying to sell over 5 pounds of methamphetamine.
Authorities said Timothy Nacis of Paauilo was arrested on Monday for attempted possession and distribution of the drug as well as damaging a police vehicle.
Prosecutors said the 44-year-old is a repeat offender with three prior felony convictions.
If convicted, Nacis faces a mandatory minimum prison term without the possibility of parole.
He remains in custody with his bail set at $200,000.
Nacis is due in court on Thursday.
