Hawaii Island man charged for trying to sell over 5 pounds of meth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County prosecutors have charged a man accused of trying to sell over 5 pounds of methamphetamine.

Authorities said Timothy Nacis of Paauilo was arrested on Monday for attempted possession and distribution of the drug as well as damaging a police vehicle.

Prosecutors said the 44-year-old is a repeat offender with three prior felony convictions.

If convicted, Nacis faces a mandatory minimum prison term without the possibility of parole.

He remains in custody with his bail set at $200,000.

Nacis is due in court on Thursday.

