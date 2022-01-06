Ex-death row inmate who beat prostitution charges is again the suspect in a sex crime

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former death row inmate who later beat federal prostitution and trafficking charges is once again being accused of a sex crime.

This time, he’s accused of an assault behind bars.

Law enforcement sources confirm Isaiah McCoy is suspected of raping another inmate at Halawa Correctional Facility over the weekend. The alleged sex assault happened Sunday morning.

HNN was told evidence was collected by investigators.

Sources say the victim was in his cell when the accused gangster is said to have walked in with two other men who then left. That’s when McCoy allegedly attacked the inmate.

“I can’t imagine the fear that people feel,” said Kat Brady, coordinator of Community Alliance on Prisons. She’s questioning why McCoy would be housed with other prisoners.

“Common sense would say you separate predators from the general population,” she said.

The former death row inmate moved to Hawaii in 2017 after a judge overturned his murder conviction. That same year McCoy was arrested again during an HPD raid in connection with a murder in Waikiki.

In 2018, he was busted for allegedly running a prostitution ring, but he beat those charges after a judge ruled federal authorities withheld evidence. McCoy was also linked to a pair of robberies, including the one that sent him to prison. He is currently serving a 10-year sentence.

Prison officials wouldn’t confirm McCoy is the suspect but said a Prison Rape Elimination Claim was filed by an inmate who said he had been assaulted.

A spokesperson added “an alleged perpetrator was removed from the housing unit and placed in segregation” and that the alleged victim was “immediately taken to a sex abuse treatment center for evaluation.”

Brady said authorities need to act swiftly to address the case.

“This is so traumatic and so violent that there needs to be some aftercare not just for the person who was assaulted but to everyone else who lives in that situation,” she said.

A criminal complaint was filed with Honolulu police. Prison officials confirm an internal investigation is also underway.

