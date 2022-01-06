Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend

Tributes
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:19 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue into next week. Expect clear skies at night with afternoon and early evening interior clouds and scant showers. A weak front expected to stall and dissipate over the area this weekend may bring a subtle increase in clouds and showers to Kauai and Oahu on Saturday.

A large north swell continues with an incoming northwest swell. The combination of these two swells will generate warning and/or advisory level surf along most north and west facing shores through Thursday and possibly Thursday night. An even larger northwest swell is expected over the weekend, with solid warning level surf expected for most north and west facing shores.

