Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue into next week. Expect clear skies at night with afternoon and early evening interior clouds and scant showers.

A weak front expected to stall and dissipate over the area this weekend may bring a subtle increase in clouds and showers to Kauai and Oahu on Saturday.

A large north swell continues with an incoming northwest swell. The combination of these two swells will generate warning and/or advisory level surf along most north- and west-facing shores through Thursday and possibly Thursday night.

An even larger northwest swell is expected over the weekend, with solid warning-level surf expected for most north- and west-facing shores.

