Episode 94: So Fresh and So Clean with Mia Keenan and Kimberly Tottori

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What better way to start off the New Year than by decluttering your home, re-organizing all of your things and starting off with a clean slate!?

KonMari Method specialists Mia Keenan and Kimberly Tottori join us on ‘Muthaship’ this week!

Listen in as they explain how, by controlling the physical items in your immediate surroundings, you can create an orderly, calming space that provides a sense of safety, reliability and comfort!

Listen to the podcast by clicking the link below:

