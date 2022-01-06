Drying trend finally settling in over the islands

Winds will be light and variable for the next several days along with mostly dry weather. There could be some afternoon clouds and isolated showers, with mostly clear skies at night. A weak front is forecast to stall and weaken over the islands this weekend, which could bring a slight increase in clouds and showers, mainly for Kauai and Oahu on Saturday.

In surf, a large long-period north swell is holding and will gradually decline Thursday afternoon. A high surf advisory will remain up until 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west-facing shores of most islands. An even larger swell is expected this weekend that will bring warning-level surf. A small bump on south shores will continue at 2 to 4 feet, with east shores at 5 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory is also posted for most coastal waters due to the north swell.

