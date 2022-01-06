Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Drying trend finally settling in over the islands

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winds will be light and variable for the next several days along with mostly dry weather. There could be some afternoon clouds and isolated showers, with mostly clear skies at night. A weak front is forecast to stall and weaken over the islands this weekend, which could bring a slight increase in clouds and showers, mainly for Kauai and Oahu on Saturday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a large long-period north swell is holding and will gradually decline Thursday afternoon. A high surf advisory will remain up until 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west-facing shores of most islands. An even larger swell is expected this weekend that will bring warning-level surf. A small bump on south shores will continue at 2 to 4 feet, with east shores at 5 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory is also posted for most coastal waters due to the north swell.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

There could be a slight increase in showers for the weekend, but otherwise it should be mostly...
Light winds, mostly dry conditions for the next few days

Most Read

A rendering of the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Maui.
Here’s where the first 4 Chick-fil-A restaurants will open in Hawaii
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi slashed capacity at large indoor events Wednesday amid an...
Mayor slashes capacity at large indoor events, but says ‘good decisions’ key to curbing spread
Foodland says it will close all its stores Sunday to thank its employees for their hard work.
Foodland to close its stores for a day to say thanks to its employees
As COVID infections continue to surge in Hawaii, the number of frontline caregivers out because...
Amid surge, more than 1,000 frontline caregivers in Hawaii out due to COVID
Masina Tupea and her family had just arrived in New Orleans and were on their way to dinner...
‘He messed with the wrong family’: Hawaii teen takes down mugger in the Big Easy

Latest News

There could be a slight increase in showers for the weekend, but otherwise it should be mostly...
Light winds, mostly dry conditions for the next few days
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers to hold through the weekend
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers to hold into the weekend
Monday forecast
Forecast: Lingering pop up showers with some downpours possible before a drier airmass takes over