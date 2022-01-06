9-year-old girl killed in crash on Mauna Kea identified

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police have identified a 9-year-old girl who was killed in a New Year’s Day crash on Mauna Kea.

Authorities said Kelsirose Adelka of Kailua-Kona was in the back seat of a truck carrying eight people when it rolled about 200 feet down a ravine off Mauna Kea Access Road.

Police said the seven others in the vehicle, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in the crash.

Officials said it appears speed, failure of the truck’s brakes, and not wearing seatbelts appear to be factors in the outcome of the incident.

Investigators are still inspecting the truck for any mechanical issues.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

