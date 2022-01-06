2 rescued from watercraft experiencing engine trouble off Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In waters off Maui, U.S. Coast Guard crews teamed up with the fire department to rescue two people that were on a disabled watercraft early Thursday morning.

Crews first got reports of the disabled craft about two miles off Peahi around 11 Wednesday night. The boat had apparently started experiencing engine issues.

Helicopters located the craft around 3:15 a.m. and a fire boat towed them back to shore.

The mariners were reported to be in good condition.

