Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

UH football program’s turmoil lands on state Senate agenda

The current state of the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football program is set to be...
The current state of the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football program is set to be examined at the State Capitol later this week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:38 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The current state of the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football program is set to be examined at the State Capitol later this week.

The senate committees on Ways and Means and Higher Education are holding a hearing Friday to discuss state spending on coaching contracts and the departures of student-athletes.

The meeting comes amid a tumultuous off-season that has seen several high-profile players, including starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and star defensive player Darius Muasau, leave the program.

There are also increasing doubts about head Coach Todd Graham.

Veteran Honolulu Star-Advertiser sports columnist Dave Reardon doesn’t expect Graham to be fired as a result of the briefing, but says it will force the program’s issues into the public eye.

“To me the bottom line is, it’s $800,000 a year, the highest salaried employee by the state and these are all state resources and state lawmakers are representative of us,” Reardon said.

“We are the constituents right? So to me, they’re representing the public in asking these questions in a public forum.”

Its not clear if Graham will accept the invitation to the hearing, but Reardon expects Athletics Director Dave Matlin will be there.

He adds that while it’s not common for state lawmakers to question a specific athletics program, the senators have a right to know what is unfolding at the university.

“A lot of people feel like it’s out of their kuleana because they’re the lawmakers, they’re not the law enforcers,” Reardon said.

“But, they do have a responsibility for determining how much money goes to UH.”

While the public won’t be allowed to testify, the public is able to view Friday’s hearing online.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve that left a Hawaii woman dead.
Hawaii woman identified as victim in fatal Las Vegas mall shooting
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,044 new COVID infections, pushing statewide total to 121,864
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Kalihi early Monday.
Suspects sought in early-morning armed robbery in Kalihi
“We have to stop the rhetoric that this disease is milder. It is not milder if you are not...
COVID hospitalizations tick up, but Omicron surge proves different from Delta
FILE
75-year-old dies after falling 100 feet at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Latest News

Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel flips commitment to Oklahoma instead of UCLA
2021 Rainbow Warriors football: a Year in Review
2021 Rainbow Warriors football: a Year in Review
2021 Rainbow Warriors football: a Year in Review
From Gold Medals to National Championships, a look back at Hawaii sports in 2021
From Gold Medals to National Championships, a look back at Hawaii sports in 2021