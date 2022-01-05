Tributes
Popular Kaimuki eatery to close, but owners say this isn’t a ‘pandemic tragedy’

Kaimuki’s popular 12th Ave Grill is closing its doors later this month.
Kaimuki's popular 12th Ave Grill is closing its doors later this month.(12th Ave Grill)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:14 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaimuki’s popular 12th Ave Grill is closing its doors later this month.

But as the owners explain, “This is not a pandemic tragedy.”

Rather, Denise Luke and Kevin Hanney ― the husband and wife team behind 12th Ave Grill ― say they want to focus their energies on their other restaurant, Koko Head Cafe.

“The last two years have been a wild ride for those of us in the restaurant business,” the two said, in a post on the 12th Ave Grill website and on social media.

“It has led us to much reflection about our work, life and what is most important to us and we’ve made the difficult decision to close 12th Ave Grill.”

The eatery has been a fixture for 18 years. It will offer its last dinner service Jan. 16.

Koko Head Cafe will take over the location and open in February.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

