Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Over 20 west Kauai families blocked by landslide; historic bridge also damaged

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIMEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A landslide on Kauai’s west side blocked the only road in an out for about 24 families along Menehune Road Tuesday.

County officials said the landslide was reported around 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Photos showed large rocks and boulders came down from a cliff adjacent to the road. The historic Waimea Swinging Bridge was also badly damaged.

Both the bridge and the road are closed until further notice as crews work to clear a passable route for motorists. The landslide happened following a recent bought of heavy rain over the New Year weekend.

Kauai police also said families in the area lost electricity, and crews were working on a fix.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve that left a Hawaii woman dead.
Hawaii woman identified as victim in fatal Las Vegas mall shooting
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,044 new COVID infections, pushing statewide total to 121,864
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Kalihi early Monday.
Suspects sought in early-morning armed robbery in Kalihi
“We have to stop the rhetoric that this disease is milder. It is not milder if you are not...
COVID hospitalizations tick up, but Omicron surge proves different from Delta
FILE
75-year-old dies after falling 100 feet at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Latest News

Damage assessors surveyed hard-hit areas following December's Kona low.
Damage assessments ongoing 1 month after Kona low swept through islands
News Zealand news anchor Orini Kaipara wears an ancestral chin tattoo. The facial markings...
New Zealand news anchor’s face tattoo honors her Maori heritage
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As seen on Sunrise
The current state of the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football program is set to be...
UH football program’s turmoil lands on state Senate agenda