Over 20 west Kauai families blocked by landslide; historic bridge also damaged

WAIMEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A landslide on Kauai’s west side blocked the only road in an out for about 24 families along Menehune Road Tuesday.

County officials said the landslide was reported around 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Photos showed large rocks and boulders came down from a cliff adjacent to the road. The historic Waimea Swinging Bridge was also badly damaged.

Both the bridge and the road are closed until further notice as crews work to clear a passable route for motorists. The landslide happened following a recent bought of heavy rain over the New Year weekend.

Kauai police also said families in the area lost electricity, and crews were working on a fix.

