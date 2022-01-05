Tributes
Man’s body found in overturned vehicle on Kauai

Kauai Police Vehicle / File Image
Kauai Police Vehicle / File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dead man was found in an overturned vehicle on Kauai Sunday.

Kauai police said they received the report of the flipped vehicle around 5:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle upside-down in the Hanamaulu River, just before the Hanamaulu Beach Park entrance.

When the vehicle was recovered, the male was found inside. He has not yet been publicly identified.

Authorities are investigating the time the crash happened and what factors led to it. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact 241-1711.

