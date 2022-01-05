Long lines at COVID test sites now common on Maui

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A line snaked around the War Memorial Stadium parking lot in Wailuku on Tuesday with countless people waiting to get a COVID test.

Long lines at testing sites are becoming a common sight around the Valley Isle.

“We’re testing today so we can return to school and work,” said Esther Agepogu-White.

Esther is a healthcare worker. Her daughter V attends Seabury Hall – a private college prep school for middle and high school students. Both are fully vaccinated but have been told they need a negative coronavirus test as well.

“If you’re vaccinated, you can still get COVID and different variants and stuff. So, it’s completely understandable, especially for keeping us safe at school and keeping my friends safe, which is important to me,” said V White.

Negative COVID-19 tests regardless of vaccination status is a new rule at some private schools, but not required at public schools.

Seabury Hall officials say vaccination is not mandatory for faculty, staff, or students but highly encouraged and said they have an 80-percent vaccination rate campus wide.

While Maui County’s overall vaccination rate is climbing, vaccines among elementary school aged kids are still low. In fact, the lowest in the state.

According to the Hawaii Health Department’s website, 13-percent of Maui children ages 5 to 11 are vaccinated. In Hawaii County, it’s almost 16-percent. Kauai County it’s almost 20-percent, and Honolulu County is around 25-percent.

With lower vaccination rates in Maui County, the mayor promises more tests.

Meanwhile, families hope life will get back to normal soon.

“It’s been a long, two, almost two years now. And it’s unfortunate that we’re still here doing testing. And, you know, I vaccinated a lot of people about a year ago on Maui, and to see this still going on is just, it’s, it’s disappointing for our kids, for us, for our lives. You just want things to go back to normal,” Agepogu-White said.

