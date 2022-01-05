Honolulu’s mayor plans news conference to discuss capacity limits at large events

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning to discuss a temporary limit on capacity at large indoor events.

The restriction comes amid an ongoing surge in new COVID cases that’s being driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The mayor will also discuss an ongoing push to promote vaccinations and booster shots.

Blangiardi will be joined by Healthcare Association of Hawaii President and CEO Hilton Raethel and leaders from HMSA, Hawaii Pacific Health and the Queen’s Health Systems.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.