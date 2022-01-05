Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Honolulu’s mayor plans news conference to discuss capacity limits at large events

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning to discuss a...
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning to discuss a temporary limit on capacity at large indoor events.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning to discuss a temporary limit on capacity at large indoor events.

The restriction comes amid an ongoing surge in new COVID cases that’s being driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The mayor will also discuss an ongoing push to promote vaccinations and booster shots.

Blangiardi will be joined by Healthcare Association of Hawaii President and CEO Hilton Raethel and leaders from HMSA, Hawaii Pacific Health and the Queen’s Health Systems.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve that left a Hawaii woman dead.
Hawaii woman identified as victim in fatal Las Vegas mall shooting
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,044 new COVID infections, pushing statewide total to 121,864
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Kalihi early Monday.
Suspects sought in early-morning armed robbery in Kalihi
“We have to stop the rhetoric that this disease is milder. It is not milder if you are not...
COVID hospitalizations tick up, but Omicron surge proves different from Delta
FILE
75-year-old dies after falling 100 feet at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Latest News

A line snaked around the War Memorial Stadium parking lot in Wailuku on Tuesday with countless...
Long lines at COVID test sites now common on Maui
Kauai Police Vehicle / File Image
Man’s body found in overturned vehicle on Kauai
As the pandemic continues, some nervous shoppers worry when they can’t find what they want at...
See empty shelves at the grocery store? Blame it on the worker shortage
Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement that it doesn't "anticipate disruptions following the...
As Hawaiian Airlines vaccine deadline looms, industry insiders worry about job losses