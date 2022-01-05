Tributes
HFD investigating blaze in Kakaako that triggered evacuation at homeless shelter

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:58 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a blaze in Kakaako that triggered an evacuation at a homeless shelter early Wednesday.

HFD units arrived on scene of the fire on Keawe Street just before 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke was seen coming from behind the Reuse Hawaii facility.

Officials evacuated several people from the nearby Next Step homeless shelter.

According to Emergency Medical Services, no one was injured.

HFD has not released any information, but witnesses on scene said the fire appeared to have started somewhere between Reuse Hawaii and the homeless shelter.

This story will be updated.

