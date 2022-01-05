As Hawaiian Airlines vaccine deadline looms, industry insiders worry about job losses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines employees faced a vaccination deadline Tuesday, leaving some industry insiders worry that experienced pilots and flight attendants could be forced out.

Sources told Hawaii News Now that Hawaiian Air staff in the United States have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to load proof of their vaccination status or have an approved accommodation.

Union employees also can choose to take a year of unpaid leave.

Nearly 600 employees were enrolled in a testing program that ends Tuesday.

Amid a so-called perfect storm of holiday travel and flight cancellations nationwide because of the omicron surge, Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement that it doesn’t “anticipate disruptions following the company’s deadline for employees to be immunized.”

Last Thursday, Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram told Hawaii News Now the company has a 90% vaccination rate and he expects more after a vaccine mandate is fully implemented.

“We’ve made the decision to to go forward with our vaccine requirement,” said Ingram.

“We’ve had a transitional testing program in place which is going to end early in the new year and I expect that we’ll get to the end of that very soon and we’ll have a workforce active workforce that is 100% vaccinated,” he added.

Hawaiian Airlines has roughly 7,000 employees, including 2,000 flight attendants. Sources believe 100-plus flight attendants are down to the wire in terms of making a decision on what they’ll do.

“I don’t think it should be so cut and dry as you are vaccinated or you are unvaccinated,” said Capt. Laura Einsetler, a commercial airline pilot, author and aviation expert who is not with Hawaiian Air.

She says non-military pilots are not required to get any other shots. She describes conflict in the cockpit between the vaccinated and unvaccinated with job loses over the mandate.

“I have several friends that have been pilots for decades that are on the street that have no money, no way to support their families,” said Einsetler.

“This topic is something literally people would lose their jobs over. That’s really distressing,” she added.

The union representing Hawaiian Air flight attendants says it doesn’t have final numbers yet on how many people could be terminated.

“Our job as a union is to enforce the contract, promote access to the vaccine and supportive policies such as paid sick leave and incentives,” said Taylor Garland, spokesperson for Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

Currently, there are 100 job openings at Hawaiian Airlines.

HNN asked Ingram if a vaccine booster would be required in the future. He says the company is evaluating it and encouraging boosters for those eligible.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.