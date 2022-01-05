Hawaii reports 2,611 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 126,067

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is reporting 2,611 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday amid an ongoing surge in infections.

The latest cases bring the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 126,067.

Meanwhile, there were no additional fatalities reported. The state’s death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 1,094.

Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 29,607 new COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

1,934 were on Oahu

303 on Maui

156 on Hawaii Island

111 on Kauai

33 on Molokai

18 on Lanai

There were also 56 people diagnosed out of state.

According to Lt. Gov. Josh Green, there were 201 COVID hospitalizations as of Wednesday, with 169 on Oahu and 32 on the Neighbor Islands. Of the hospitalizations, 23 were in the ICU and 81 were vaccinated.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.1% have received at least one dose. Roughly 26.3% has received a third dose.

