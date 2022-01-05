Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 2,611 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 126,067

The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.
The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is reporting 2,611 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday amid an ongoing surge in infections.

The latest cases bring the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 126,067.

Meanwhile, there were no additional fatalities reported. The state’s death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 1,094.

Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 29,607 new COVID cases detected.

DOH: It’s ‘reasonable’ to conclude Omicron is circulating statewide

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

  • 1,934 were on Oahu
  • 303 on Maui
  • 156 on Hawaii Island
  • 111 on Kauai
  • 33 on Molokai
  • 18 on Lanai

There were also 56 people diagnosed out of state.

According to Lt. Gov. Josh Green, there were 201 COVID hospitalizations as of Wednesday, with 169 on Oahu and 32 on the Neighbor Islands. Of the hospitalizations, 23 were in the ICU and 81 were vaccinated.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.1% have received at least one dose. Roughly 26.3% has received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As COVID infections continue to surge in Hawaii, the number of frontline caregivers out because...
Hospital workers shortage worsens with more than 1,000 frontline caregivers out due to COVID
File photo of coronavirus testing.
Hawaii sees 1,592 new COVID infections, no additional deaths
Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement that it doesn't "anticipate disruptions following the...
As Hawaiian Airlines vaccine deadline looms, industry insiders worry about job losses
Police are investigating a shooting in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve that left a Hawaii woman dead.
Hawaii woman identified as victim in fatal Las Vegas mall shooting
Kaimuki’s popular 12th Ave Grill is closing its doors later this month.
Popular Kaimuki eatery to close, but owners say this isn’t a ‘pandemic tragedy’

Latest News

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning to discuss a...
LIVE: Honolulu’s mayor holds news conference to discuss capacity limits at large events
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, January 5, 2022
A rendering of the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Maui.
Here’s where the first 4 Chick-fil-A restaurants will open in Hawaii
As COVID infections continue to surge in Hawaii, the number of frontline caregivers out because...
Hospital workers shortage worsens with more than 1,000 frontline caregivers out due to COVID