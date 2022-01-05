Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail through today with a brief period of light trade winds expected Wednesday night into Thursday for the eastern islands. Shower coverage and intensity will diminish Wednesday, with a few showers over interior and mauka areas during the afternoon. Even drier conditions are expected Thursday and Friday. A weakening front could bring a slight increase in showers as it moves over parts of the island chain this weekend.

A moderate size, long period north swell will hold today with head high or slightly higher surf along the western island north and west facing shores today. A moderate to large northwest swell will build through Wednesday. This north and northwest swell combination will produce High Surf Advisory (HSA) surf along north and west facing shores today. A long fetch will develop far northwest of the islands later this week. This will push in an even larger northwest swell this weekend. This swell has a decent probability of generating warning level surf along most north and west facing shorelines.

