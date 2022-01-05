Tributes
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers to hold into the weekend

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:42 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail through Wednesday with a brief period of light trade winds expected Wednesday night into Thursday for the eastern islands.

Shower coverage and intensity will diminish Wednesday, with a few showers over interior and mauka areas during the afternoon.

Even drier conditions are expected Thursday and Friday.

A weakening front could bring a slight increase in showers as it moves over parts of the island chain this weekend.

A moderate-size, long-period north swell will hold Wednesday with head high or slightly higher surf along the western island north- and west-facing shores.

A moderate to large northwest swell will build through Wednesday. This north and northwest swell combination will produce high surf advisory surf along north- and west-facing shores Wednesday.

A long fetch will develop far northwest of the islands later this week. This will push in an even larger northwest swell this weekend. This swell has a decent probability of generating warning-level surf along most north- and west-facing shorelines.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

