Foodland to close its stores for a day to say thanks to its employees

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Foodland says it will close all its stores Sunday to thank its employees for their hard work.

In a post on the grocery store chain’s website, Foodland said stores will reopen Jan. 10.

“Mahalo for your support and understanding and thank you for planning accordingly,” the company said.

Foodland has more than 3,400 employees and 31 locations.

