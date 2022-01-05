Tributes
Damage assessments ongoing 1 month after Kona low swept through islands

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work to assess damage from December’s Kona low continues this week as state, county and federal workers returned to Maui Tuesday.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said the teams will examine private property sites that sustained heavy damage from the severe flooding. Highways and other county spaces both in Maui County and on Oahu were previously inspected in December.

The damage assessment is key for the state to be eligible for federal funds to pay for recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“Recovery from the recent storm is ongoing and takes the continuing cooperation of our whole community as we assess the storm’s impact,” said Luke Meyers, Administrator of HI-EMA. “We are grateful for all the support and coordination across agencies.”

December’s Kona low brought substantial amounts of rain to the Hawaiian Islands and left behind significant damage.

For homeowners who experienced damage to their property or vehicles, they’re urged to report it to their respective county, and contact insurance companies.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

