Customers ram car into Calif. restaurant manager in dine-and-dash

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:06 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A dine-and-dash incident nearly ended in tragedy at a California restaurant when a couple skipping out on their bill rammed into the manager while fleeing.

A security camera captured the madness Monday afternoon outside the Ragin Cajun Cafe in Redondo Beach, California, as a car plowed right into the restaurant manager.

The restaurant’s co-owners, Lisa Briton Hodges and her husband Steve Hodges, say the incident happened after two people skipped out on their bill. The couple had been seated on the patio and ordered high-priced items, running up a $90 tab.

The Hodges say the couple even asked for to-go boxes before they ran out to a Chrysler that was backed in for a quick getaway.

In an attempt to stop them, the manager confronted the couple in the car. That’s when the driver punched it, hitting and carrying the manager more than 10 yards. He ended up falling onto the sidewalk as the Chrysler drove away.

“I’m angry. I mean, who could do this to anybody? It was very intentional, and all of our crew are like family,” Lisa Briton Hodges said.

The manager suffered minor injuries, some cuts and bruises.

The Hodges want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else. They say they’ve seen plenty of people dine and dash with outdoor seating during the pandemic.

“So, it’s not about us necessarily. It’s about protecting one another and helping each other,” Lisa Briton Hodges said.

The suspects are described as a woman with brown hair, who is about 5′3″ and weighs 140 pounds, and a man with braids, who is about 5′8″ and weighs around 170 pounds.

The Chrysler is either maroon or burgundy and believed to be from the late 80s or early 90s.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

