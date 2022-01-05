Tributes
COVID tests are flying off the shelves, but consumers are urged to do their homework

Dr. Scott Miscovich said there are more than 40 antigen tests and about a dozen are FDA approved.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:09 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The demand for antigen tests is soaring, including as institutions seek to stem the spread of COVID.

Iolani School, for example, started the spring semester by testing staff and students.

“1,600 students tested in the first two days and we’ve seen around 16 positives so we’re running at about a 1% rate,” said Iolani Head of School Timothy Cottrell.

He says they have enough supplies from Abbott Labs to test everyone weekly until the surge subsides.

“One of our policies has always been it’s just better to know,” said Cottrell.

On Maui, the shelves of tests at Mauliola Pharmacy are typically empty by the end of the day.

“Every day we put out 50 and they’re all gone,” said Dr. Cory Lehano, pharmacist and owner of Mauliola Pharmacy. “They’re gone before I would say about lunchtime.”

“We have multiple vendors and all of them are being pressed fairly hard for these test kit orders.”

“And really, we’re fighting with very large scale retail organizations who are all looking to stock the test kits as well,” Lehano added.

Dr. Scott Miscovich, of Premier Medical Group, cautions that tests aren’t a silver bullet.

“One time using a home test does not guarantee that over the next 12 to 24 hours that you may not convert over to being positive,” he said.

Miscovich said there are more than 40 antigen tests. About a dozen are FDA approved.

But the agency warns that some don’t catch the Omicron virus.

Miscovich recommends three brands: “BD, which is Becton Dickinson, Quidel and Abbott.”

The FDA website keeps track of which tests are reliable and which have a high rate of false results. Prices also vary widely.

“Do some research, check it out and I think that if you check out those companies, I just told you that were tried and true US based companies that really stand by their product,” said Miscovich.

“And if it’s too cheap, buyer beware.”

Miscovich says if you are getting an at-home test result that you’re really concerned about, take a PCR test.

President Biden said Tuesday that insurance companies will start reimbursing the cost of home COVID tests next week. The IRS also says personal protective equipment is an eligible medical expense.

