‘Bows basketball continues to combat COVID-19 issues within team, forced to cancel fourth game

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After going through last year’s COVID-shortened season without a single cancellation, the Rainbow Warriors basketball team is now facing COVID-19 issues within their program.

Forcing them to pull out of their first three big west conference games — including their upcoming game at UC Riverside — however the team is still doing their best to stick together, while they’re all apart.

“It has been a little hectic.” UH forward Kamaka Hepa told reporters. “I think it’s definitely tested us, but I think we’re doing a pretty good job of really trying to come together and get past this rough patch that we’ve been going through.”

UH hasn’t played a game in the last week and a half after they pulled out of their seventh place game in the Diamond Head Classic on December 25th.

Since then the team put all in-person practices and activities on pause, only returning a limited amount of players back to the gym just this week.

“This is the first time.” Head coach Eran Ganot said. “As you guys know, we haven’t had an issue for 21 months and then we had one, so they started at different times, and they all, every every person handles it, their bodies handle it in different ways.”

As players return to practice, coach Ganot and staff have modified their approach for getting their team ready to return to the floor.

“Creativity to find ways to get better with the circumstances, you know, you need to have ten guys to practice the way you’d like, but you also got to balance that with being smart about it to have to continue to keep them out of guys you have healthy.” Coach Ganot said. ‘So it’s been a challenge that way, as you can imagine, the energy’s been good and were monitoring them, you have a practice plan and you have an audible practice plan on you’re in constant communication with each guy.”

Despite the team still trying to piece the roster back together, the players have continued to stick together during these uncertain times.

“It’s definitely been a little disheartening for us.” Hepa said. “I think just as a collective group, but I wouldn’t really want to go through any anything like this with any other group of guys and I think that’s where we’re going to hang our hats on, our ability to continue to come together.”

For now the status of the ‘Bows road game at Long Beach State is yet to be determined, but if they are cleared to play, tip off is set for 11:30 a.m. Hawaii time on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.