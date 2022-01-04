Tens of thousands of students return to public schools, but COVID concerns linger

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tens of thousands of public school students return to classrooms on Tuesday, but safety concerns linger as the Omicron variant quickly spreads in Hawaii.

Hawaii Department of Education leadership said they have consistent safety measures in place that have proven to be effective in mitigating the spread of COVID in schools.

But amid a surge, the teachers union would like to see changes.

Osa Tui Jr., president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association, said in a statement the Hawaii Department of Education and Department of Health had time to make better plans for these types of situations and failed to act in a responsible way.

“We’ve been asking the department over and over to sit down with us to come up with contingency plans, what do we do in certain cases,” Tui said.

In a letter to parents, DOE Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said his team worked closely with the health department over the holiday break.

But Hayashi also says he expects cases to rise because “schools are a reflection of their communities.”

Leaders are confident that the current safety measures have been working and will continue to keep everyone safe.

“We’re concerned like everybody else, but we’re very confident our procedures,” said Sean Tajima, Campbell-Kapolei complex area superintendent. “We’ve been following our procedures for over a year and all when we really look.”

The DOE says it has plans in place for every school in the event they need to switch to online learning, although there is not a specific threshold as to when schools will be required to transition.

“Ideally, we want to keep all of our students on campus for the in-person learning because we know that’s where our students get the most from their education,” said Bryan Rankie, Hookele Elementary principal. “However, we are prepared in the event that there needs to be changed our plans, our school has ensured that our students already have access to an online platform to make that transition smooth.”

