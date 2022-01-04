Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Teen killed in crash after suspect posted about drinking and driving

By WJAR Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) - The family of a 17-year-old girl killed in a New Year’s Day crash are calling for the maximum punishment against the accused driver, who posted on social media before the crash that he intended to drink and drive.

Olivia Passaretti, a 17-year-old junior at East Greenwich High School, was killed while driving home from her sister’s house at about 1 a.m. New Year’s Day. Rhode Island State Police say a speeding Mercedes Benz forced her off the highway, down an embankment and into a tree. The driver then fled the scene on foot.

The teenager’s mother and sisters are left grieving and upset.

Olivia Passeretti, a 17-year-old junior at East Greenwich High School, was killed in a...
Olivia Passeretti, a 17-year-old junior at East Greenwich High School, was killed in a hit-and-run crash while driving home from her sister’s house at about 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.(Source: Jackie Passaretti, WJAR via CNN)

“I’m going to miss her so much,” said her mother, Janine Passaretti-Molloy, through tears.

State Police say they found the suspect, 30-year-old Aramis Segura, at his home. He faces charges including driving to endanger, leaving the scene and driving on a suspended license.

Before the crash, Segura posted on social media Friday that he was thinking about drinking and driving.

“I’ma drink and see what happens... I have a Benz. Let’s see if I can f--- it up,” he wrote in one post.

He also has a long criminal record, including stolen vehicle charges, child molestation and sexual assault charges and multiple breaking and entering charges, including one that landed Segura his current 8-year suspended sentence.

“My 17-year-old daughter was trying to come home, and now, seeing all his rap sheets and the things he said he was going to do and did, it’s like, ‘How can he be on the road?’ Our whole family is shattered,” Passaretti-Molloy said.

Aramis Segura, 30, faces charges including driving to endanger, leaving the scene and driving...
Aramis Segura, 30, faces charges including driving to endanger, leaving the scene and driving on a suspended license.(Source: Rhode Island State Police, WJAR via CNN)

Olivia Passaretti’s family wants to see justice in her death, calling it “murder.”

“This was murder. This man deserves the maximum punishment. There should be no way this man can see the light of the outside world ever again,” said the victim’s sister, Jackie Passaretti.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha released a statement after questions about Segura’s criminal record and the reasons he wasn’t in jail.

“Notwithstanding prosecutors’ past efforts to hold him to account, like many defendants, he has cycled in and out of the criminal justice system for many years, going back over a decade. With that in mind, we are focused on this case and securing justice for Olivia and her family,” the statement read.

Segura remains behind bars. He’s due in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Kea, Hawaii Island (University of Hawaii Hilo)
Police: Brake failure suspected in Mauna Kea crash that left child dead, 7 others injured
Police are investigating a shooting in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve that left a Hawaii woman dead.
Hawaii woman identified as victim in fatal Las Vegas mall shooting
A long line of clouds could be seen moving in over Oahu on Sunday.
Flood watch canceled as heavy rain threat diminishes
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 3,178 new COVID infections; more than 25,000 cases in last 14 days
Tasers can be purchased and owned legally in Hawaii starting Jan. 1.
New law allows Hawaii residents to legally purchase, carry stun gun for self-defense

Latest News

Seattle Kraken fan Nadia Popovici poses for a photo before an NHL hockey game between the...
Hockey fan spots cancerous mole on staffer’s neck, delivers lifesaving note
Doctors told him a cancerous mole the fan spotted could have become life-threatening in a few...
Hockey equipment manager credits fan with saving him from cancer
The Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken jointly gifted the fan $10,000 to help with her...
Hockey fan urges cancer check after spotting mole on equipment manager's neck
The storm dumped between 6 and 11 inches of snow and forced much of the nation's capital to...
DC hit by snow storm, closing government offices and schools
The DOH has upheld an order to empty the Red Hill fuel storage tanks.
DOH upholds order to drain Red Hill fuel tanks, but Navy can appeal in court