Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Robots deployed to some hotels amid staffing shortage

By KGO Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:58 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) - Difficulty in filling many service jobs is leaving hotels scrambling to provide room service, and some companies are using robots to do the work.

A hotel in California is using the Relay Robot designed by Savioke to handle room service at the hotel.

“They’re in this kind of crunch mode where the higher paid staff are filling in for things that frankly robots can do,” Savioke CEO Steve Cousins said.

The robot needs to be trained only once to navigate the lobby and hallways. It even has been adapted to call for an elevator and once inside, it can press the destination floor.

A common job for the robot is delivering soft drinks to guests.

Once it gets to the room, it calls the guest to announce its arrival.

The robot opens its compartment door and the requested soft drink is there for the guest to grab.

“You don’t have to tip it. You know, there’s no obligation. There’s no handout, and you don’t even have to get dressed for it,” Cousins said.

The robot has reduced room service wait time from 30 minutes down to five minutes in many cases.

It also reduces COVID-19 anxiety.

“There are guests that like the fact that they can have items delivered and not have that contact with a human being. It’s more of an enhanced experience than it is replacing someone,” Radisson Sunnyvale general manager Alex Martinez said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve that left a Hawaii woman dead.
Hawaii woman identified as victim in fatal Las Vegas mall shooting
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,044 new COVID infections, pushing statewide total to 121,864
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Kalihi early Monday.
Suspects sought in early-morning armed robbery in Kalihi
“We have to stop the rhetoric that this disease is milder. It is not milder if you are not...
COVID hospitalizations tick up, but Omicron surge proves different from Delta
Mauna Kea, Hawaii Island (University of Hawaii Hilo)
Police: Brake failure suspected in Mauna Kea crash that left child dead, 7 others injured

Latest News

Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions expected through Friday
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
Booming economy faces risks
Airline industry worries about 5G
Airline industry worries about 5G