Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November

By PAUL WISEMAN
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:38 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the U.S. job market is bouncing back strongly from last year’s coronavirus recession.

The Labor Department also reported Tuesday that employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, down from 11.1 million in October but still high by historical standards.

Employers hired 6.7 million people in November, up from 6.5 million in October, the Labor Department reported Tuesday in its monthly Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

Nick Bunker, research director at the Indeed Hiring Lab, noted that quits were high in the low-wage hotel and restaurant industries. “Lots of quits means stronger worker bargaining power which will likely feed into strong wage gains,’’ he said. “Wage growth was very strong in 2021, and ... we might see more of the same in 2022.’’

Still, the Labor Department collected the numbers before COVID-19′s omicron variant had spread widely in the United States. “While each successive wave of the pandemic caused less economic damage, there is still a risk to the labor market from the current surge of cases,’’ Bunker said.

The job market is rebounding from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. When COVID hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers stayed home and many businesses closed or cut hours. Employers slashed more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.8%.

But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Employers have added 18.5 million jobs since April 2020, still leaving the U.S. still 3.9 million jobs short of what it had before the pandemic. The December jobs report, out Friday, is expected to show that the economy generated almost 393,000 more jobs this month, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet.

The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2%, close to what economists consider full employment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve that left a Hawaii woman dead.
Hawaii woman identified as victim in fatal Las Vegas mall shooting
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,044 new COVID infections, pushing statewide total to 121,864
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Kalihi early Monday.
Suspects sought in early-morning armed robbery in Kalihi
“We have to stop the rhetoric that this disease is milder. It is not milder if you are not...
COVID hospitalizations tick up, but Omicron surge proves different from Delta
Mauna Kea, Hawaii Island (University of Hawaii Hilo)
Police: Brake failure suspected in Mauna Kea crash that left child dead, 7 others injured

Latest News

Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
CDC investigators to conduct survey of civilians impacted by Navy water crisis
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
Rex Hickman, foreground, sifts through the rubble of his burned home with the help of his son...
Crews box in Colorado wildfire as investigators seek cause
No one won in Monday night’s drawing, so the Powerball has increased.
Powerball jackpot rises to $610 million
COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high, colliding with cold and flu season.
How to tell if you have a cold, flu or coronavirus