Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

As Hawaii students return to class, teachers union calls on state to beef up COVID safety guidance

By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:18 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most public school students in Hawaii return to class Tuesday following the winter break, which brought record-setting COVID case counts.

The fast-spreading Omicron variant has the Hawaii State Teachers Association calling for more guidance from the state Department of Education on how to handle outbreaks and when schools need to switch to hybrid or distance learning.

“We do have people, just like in our communities, who say it’s safe, you don’t have to worry. And we have some who say it’s unsafe we have to close down,” said Osa Tui, Jr., president of HSTA.

Tui said schools should have flexibility to make some decisions based on what’s happening in their specific neighborhoods. But, they say, a concise threshold for when schools must move to online education would allow everyone to prepare.

Catherine Payne, chair of the Board of Education, said a statewide shutdown of schools is not likely to happen again.

“It depends on where you are,” Payne said.

“We are hoping that we are able to get most of the kids back but we do understand that some of the schools may have special problems.”

Another concern is staffing.

Various industries have been hit with staffing problems because workers are infected or forced to quarantine.

DOE said in a statement that “all schools have contingency plans in place should the need arise to have to shift to an alternate mode of learning due to any type of emergency, including staff shortages.”

The department said no one was available to take questions regarding the contingency plans or concerns from the teachers union.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Kea, Hawaii Island (University of Hawaii Hilo)
Police: Brake failure suspected in Mauna Kea crash that left child dead, 7 others injured
A long line of clouds could be seen moving in over Oahu on Sunday.
Flood watch canceled as heavy rain threat diminishes
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 3,178 new COVID infections; more than 25,000 cases in last 14 days
Tasers can be purchased and owned legally in Hawaii starting Jan. 1.
New law allows Hawaii residents to legally purchase, carry stun gun for self-defense
Police are investigating a shooting in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve that left a Hawaii woman dead.
Hawaii woman identified as victim in fatal Las Vegas mall shooting

Latest News

Dr. Kaohimanu Dang Akiona, the Hawaii County director of Premier Medical Group, says she's been...
State stops offering COVID quarantine facilities, leaving some scrambling for options
The DOH has upheld an order to empty the Red Hill fuel storage tanks.
DOH upholds order to drain Red Hill fuel tanks, but Navy can appeal in court
Effective New Year's Day, the state no longer manages quarantine facilities for those who test...
Hawaii County flooded with outreach requests from COVID-patients who have no place to quarantine
The state Health Department has upheld an order that the Navy drain its massive underground...
DOH upholds order to drain Red Hill fuel tanks, but Navy can appeal in court