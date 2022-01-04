Tributes
Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel flips commitment to Oklahoma instead of UCLA

((Willie J. Allen Jr.) (Associated Press))
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:26 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After committing to UCLA less than three weeks ago, former Central Florida and Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced that he will instead transfer to Oklahoma.

The former Trojan took to social media on Monday afternoon to make the announcement.

In his three seasons at UCF, Gabriel threw for over 8,000 yards with 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in less than 30 games under center.

Hawaii’s all-time leading prep football passer is expected to compete for the Sooners starting quarterback job after last year’s starter Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal.

Gabriel has two years left of NCAA eligibility.

2021 Rainbow Warriors football: a Year in Review
From Gold Medals to National Championships, a look back at Hawaii sports in 2021
