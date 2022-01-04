Honolulu police made 1 fireworks-related arrest on New Year’s and issued 32 citations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police made one fireworks-related arrest on New Year’s and issued 32 citations as many Oahu revelers used illegal aerials to ring in 2022.

HPD said they received about 800 fireworks-related calls from New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

Officials also recovered more than 450 pounds of illegal fireworks from a Kailua home on New Year’s Eve. A 43-year-old was cited for fireworks violations.

As in year’s past, many on Oahu ignored a years-old aerial fireworks ban.

And emergency responders said the celebrations got dangerous. Paramedics treated at least 11 people with fireworks-related injuries. One was in a child who was in serious condition.

Officials said people who illegally blocked lanes on H-1 Freeway to watch fireworks in West Oahu also prolonged response times ― with ambulances having to take side streets to get those in need.

In a statement, police said it was “disappointing to see that many motorists would recklessly disregard the traffic laws and put other people at risk to stop and watch illegal fireworks from the freeway.”

A spokesperson said District 3 officers responded and cleared vehicles.

“We are thankful no one was injured or killed,” HPD said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.