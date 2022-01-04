Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Congressional delegation: Navy must comply with order to defuel Red Hill tanks

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:59 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation says the Navy must now comply with the state Health Department’s order to drain its Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks.

The state on Monday upheld the order following a contested case hearing.

But the Navy has been fighting the directive, disputing claims that the facility poses an imminent peril to Oahu’s water supply, and can appeal to Circuit Court. It said it was reviewing the decision.

“The Navy must fully comply with the order and begin the process of planning and executing the safe removal of fuel that continues to pose a threat to Oahu’s drinking water,” the delegation said, in a statement Tuesday.

“Defueling safely will require a coordinated effort, and the delegation will do everything possible to support this effort. Clean drinking water is essential to our health and safety, and our future — we all agree this cannot be compromised for anything.”

Environmentalists and state officials, meanwhile, are urging the military to stop challenging the order.

In early December, the state ordered that the World War II-era tanks be emptied after fuel contaminated the Navy’s own drinking water system, which serves 93,000 military and civilian residents.

The Navy says the tanks are needed for the nation’s self-defense, and that the water crisis was caused by human error. But the state considers the fuel depot that sits just 100 feet above the aquifer an imminent threat to Oahu’s water supply.

The Board of Water Supply, meanwhile, has stopped using some wells for fear of fuel contamination in the Navy system migrating to its own.

The Navy’s own estimates are that chronic leaks from the Red Hill fuel tanks probably total over 5,000 gallons of fuel per year. In the contested case hearing, state health experts testified some of the corroding 80-year-old tanks have not been inspected in 20 to 40 years.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve that left a Hawaii woman dead.
Hawaii woman identified as victim in fatal Las Vegas mall shooting
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,044 new COVID infections, pushing statewide total to 121,864
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Kalihi early Monday.
Suspects sought in early-morning armed robbery in Kalihi
“We have to stop the rhetoric that this disease is milder. It is not milder if you are not...
COVID hospitalizations tick up, but Omicron surge proves different from Delta
Mauna Kea, Hawaii Island (University of Hawaii Hilo)
Police: Brake failure suspected in Mauna Kea crash that left child dead, 7 others injured

Latest News

Hawaii classrooms welcome back students (Generic Image)
Tens of thousands of students return to public schools, but COVID concerns linger
Classroom
As students return to class, teachers union calls on state to beef up COVID guidance
HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (Jan. 4, 2022)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Tens of thousands of students return to public schools, but COVID concerns linger