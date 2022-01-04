Hawaii sees 1,592 new COVID infections, no additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 1,592 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no additional fatalities.

The latest infections brings the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 123,456.

With no additional fatalities, the death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 1,094.

Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 28,147 new COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

1,231 were on Oahu

87 on Maui

120 on Hawaii Island

42 on Kauai

9 on Molokai

11 on Lanai

There were also 92 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80% have received at least one dose. Roughly 25.9% has received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

