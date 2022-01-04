Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions expected through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail through the work week, with a brief period of light trades expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the southern shorelines of the islands at night. Much drier conditions are expected late in the week, with very little shower activity expected Thursday and Friday. A weakening front could bring a slight increase in rain chances as it moves into the islands over the weekend.

A moderate-building-to-large size northwest swell will build in from late Tuesday through Thursday. Another strong, slow-moving Bering Sea low will send a moderate, long to medium period north swell into the local waters. This northwest and north swell combination will produce high surf that will likely prompt High Surf Advisories along Kauai and Oahu`s north and west facing shores Wednesday. A third, even larger size northwest swell this weekend has a decent probability of generating XL, warning level surf along north and west facing shores this weekend.

