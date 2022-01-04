Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions expected through Friday

Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions expected through Friday
Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions expected through Friday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail through the work week, with a brief period of light trades expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the southern shorelines of the islands at night. Much drier conditions are expected late in the week, with very little shower activity expected Thursday and Friday. A weakening front could bring a slight increase in rain chances as it moves into the islands over the weekend.

A moderate-building-to-large size northwest swell will build in from late Tuesday through Thursday. Another strong, slow-moving Bering Sea low will send a moderate, long to medium period north swell into the local waters. This northwest and north swell combination will produce high surf that will likely prompt High Surf Advisories along Kauai and Oahu`s north and west facing shores Wednesday. A third, even larger size northwest swell this weekend has a decent probability of generating XL, warning level surf along north and west facing shores this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve that left a Hawaii woman dead.
Hawaii woman identified as victim in fatal Las Vegas mall shooting
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,044 new COVID infections, pushing statewide total to 121,864
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Kalihi early Monday.
Suspects sought in early-morning armed robbery in Kalihi
“We have to stop the rhetoric that this disease is milder. It is not milder if you are not...
COVID hospitalizations tick up, but Omicron surge proves different from Delta
Mauna Kea, Hawaii Island (University of Hawaii Hilo)
Police: Brake failure suspected in Mauna Kea crash that left child dead, 7 others injured

Latest News

Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions expected through Friday
Monday forecast
Forecast: Lingering pop up showers with some downpours possible before a drier airmass takes over
South winds and some passing showers continue but less intense and not as widespread
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions expected to linger through Thursday
Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions expected through Thursday