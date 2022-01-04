Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions expected through Friday

By Guy Hagi
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:36 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail through the work week, with a brief period of light trades expected Wednesday night and Thursday.

Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the southern shorelines of the islands at night.

Much drier conditions are expected late in the week, with very little shower activity expected Thursday and Friday.

A weakening front could bring a slight increase in rain chances as it moves into the islands over the weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A moderate-building-to-large-size northwest swell will build in from late Tuesday through Thursday.

Another strong, slow-moving Bering Sea low will send a moderate, long- to medium-period north swell into the local waters. This northwest and north swell combination will produce high surf that will likely prompt high surf advisories along Kauai and Oahu’s north- and west-facing shores Wednesday.

A third, even larger size northwest swell this weekend has a decent probability of generating extra large, warning-level surf along north- and west-facing shores this weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve that left a Hawaii woman dead.
Hawaii woman identified as victim in fatal Las Vegas mall shooting
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,044 new COVID infections, pushing statewide total to 121,864
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Kalihi early Monday.
Suspects sought in early-morning armed robbery in Kalihi
“We have to stop the rhetoric that this disease is milder. It is not milder if you are not...
COVID hospitalizations tick up, but Omicron surge proves different from Delta
Mauna Kea, Hawaii Island (University of Hawaii Hilo)
Police: Brake failure suspected in Mauna Kea crash that left child dead, 7 others injured

Latest News

Classroom
As Hawaii students return to class, teachers union calls on state to beef up COVID safety guidance
An influx of out-of-state homebuyers and renters pushed up housing prices on Kauai last year,...
Out-of-state buyers drove up housing prices on Kauai in 2021
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 4, 2022)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (Jan. 4, 2022)