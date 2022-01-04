DOH upholds order to drain Red Hill fuel tanks, but Navy can appeal in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has upheld an order that the Navy drain its massive underground fuel storage tanks at Red Hill.

The decision in the contested case was expected.

But the Navy has been fighting against the state’s order, disputing claims that the facility poses an imminent peril to Oahu’s water supply.

It has 30 days to appeal the final order to the Hawaii Circuit Court.

“Today’s decision affirms DOH’s actions to safeguard the drinking water that we share as a community,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho, in a news release.

“In light of today’s ruling, we call upon the Navy to act without further delay to address the imminent peril this facility poses to the people and environment of Hawaii.”

Last month, a state hearings officer recommended the Health Department uphold the order, calling the tanks a “ticking time bomb.”

The Red Hill fuel tanks sit just 100 feet above the groundwater aquifer that serves as the principal source of drinking water for Oahu.

In early December, the state ordered that the World War II-era tanks be emptied after fuel contaminated the Navy’s own drinking water system, which serves 93,000 military and civilian residents.

The Board of Water Supply, meanwhile, has stopped using some wells for fear of fuel contamination in the Navy system migrating to its own.

The Navy’s own estimates are that chronic leaks from the Red Hill fuel tanks probably total over 5,000 gallons of fuel per year. In the contested case hearing, state health experts testified some of the corroding 80-year-old tanks have not been inspected in 20 to 40 years.

Honolulu Board of Water Supply chief engineer, Ernie Lau, says the Halawa shaft and Halawa and Aiea wells were shut down as a precaution to prevent the Navy’s fuel tainted water from spreading, but BWS is keeping those key water sources closed indefinitely if the Navy keeps storing fuel in the Red Hill tank farm above Oahu’s aquifer.

“I think we have no choice to look at long-term shut down of our three wells to avoid any chance of fuel contaminated water getting into our water system and that means we have to go out and develop replacement wells elsewhere,” he said on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Hawaii Spotlight.

Replacement wells would take years to develop and cost water customers millions of dollars. More imminent though, Lau expects problems from Aiea to Hawaii Kai during the dry summer months when water consumption goes up.

“There may be times when you may have problems with low pressure or not have water for a period of time. Just know that the Board of Water Supply and the team that’s here is committed to to getting the water system functioning again,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Navy says the New Year’s rains have delayed their flushing schedule by about 24 hours.

“Any time we get heavy rains, we secure a flushing operations to make sure we don’t overburden those drains,”

According to the Navy’s map, there are more than 9,000 homes in and around Pearl Harbor to that need individual cleansing.

