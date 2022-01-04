Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

COVID-related staffing shortages create hours-long lines for Safe Travels screening

By Rick Daysog
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:55 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Airport delays during the holidays are nothing new. But some passengers say they’re facing longer lines at Hawaii’s airports this year due to COVID-related staffing shortages.

“The whole thing is frustrating — especially if you’re not coming from out of the country. Just being a regular American you should be able to come and go as you will,” said Lonnie Sorci, of Foresthill, Calif.

Many incoming passengers at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport said they’ve been forced to wait for hours to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to avoid quarantine.

That’s because the airlines have reduced or suspended their pre-screening operations at their mainland gates.

“Sometimes they have one agent screening and they can get through 25 to 50 people and the rest has to be screened here on Oahu,” said Sheri Kajiwara, special projects administrator for the state’s Safe Travel’s program.

Kajiwara said the airlines don’t get paid and don’t receive funding from the state to screen passengers for safe travels eligibility. So when there’s a staffing shortage, they have to put flight operations first.

She recommended passengers thoroughly prepare their Safe Travels forms in advance to get through the screening faster. She added that in the future the state plans to create a fast pass to speed things along.

“I think you are really in a perfect storm situation. You really have the really heavy travel during the holidays, you have staffing shortages at various airlines because so many people are out with COVID,” added Peter Forman, an aviation industry expert.

Along with screening delays, the airports were also hit by flight delays, creating even more frustration among in-bound travelers.

“We’re been here like almost an hour, waiting for our bags ... Yeah, it was pretty frustrating,” said Kenneth Manlapaz of Chula Vista, Calif.

Nationwide, the airline industry has cancelled about 3,000 flights on Monday due to staffing shortages and bad weather.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Kea, Hawaii Island (University of Hawaii Hilo)
Police: Brake failure suspected in Mauna Kea crash that left child dead, 7 others injured
Police are investigating a shooting in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve that left a Hawaii woman dead.
Hawaii woman identified as victim in fatal Las Vegas mall shooting
A long line of clouds could be seen moving in over Oahu on Sunday.
Flood watch canceled as heavy rain threat diminishes
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 3,178 new COVID infections; more than 25,000 cases in last 14 days
Tasers can be purchased and owned legally in Hawaii starting Jan. 1.
New law allows Hawaii residents to legally purchase, carry stun gun for self-defense

Latest News

Some passengers reported waiting hours to get through arrivals screening.
COVID staffing woes hit Safe Travels program, triggering long lines and waits at airports
Last Monday, Tayvin Armitage, 17, was killed in a crash in Lahaina. Police say speed is...
Maui police: 3 traffic fatalities in 5 days should be a ‘wake-up call’ to drivers
Monday forecast
Forecast: Lingering pop up showers with some downpours possible before a drier airmass takes over
Classroom
As Hawaii students return to class, teachers union calls on state to beef up COVID safety guidance